Famfood
- Body Balance Wellness Studio
Pickup Address: 101 E Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Tue.-Thur. 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Fri. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM
- Crave Energy & Nutrition ***Must pick up by 2:00 PM***
Pickup Address: 1650 N FM 51, Unit 700, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon.-Fri. 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Vette's Fitness & Massage
Pickup Address: 307 W Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 24/7 for members
- JRobs Performance Training
Pickup Address: 3882 S US HWY 287, Unit 15 & Unit 16 ***Use the door on the right. A code will be sent to you to get into the building. Hours of Operation: 24/7
BYO Entree Options
- Bowl$10.75
Choice of 2 bases, topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.
- Salad$12.75
Choice of fresh greens topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.
- Wrap$10.75
12 inch tortilla filled with a main choice, 2 bases, 3 toppings, and 1 dressing or sauce for dipping.
Famfood Faves
- FFF Asian Honey Garlic$12.00Out of stock
Our Asian Honey Garlic Fav features our juicy chicken, crisp carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers sprinkled with sesame seeds and of course our sweet but savory honey garlic sauce.
- FFF CobbOut of stock
- FFF CaesarOut of stock
- FFF Protein PackedOut of stock
Weekly Featured
Kids Meal
- Kids Plate$7.00
Choice of main and 2 sides with a dressing or sauce
- Kids Wrap$7.00Out of stock
Tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese and a choice of main, served with one side and a dressing or sauce
Bottled Drinks
- Coke$2.00Out of stock
- Diet Coke$2.00Out of stock
- Sprite$2.00Out of stock
- Dr. Pepper$2.00Out of stock
- Yellow Gatorade$2.00Out of stock
- Red Gatorade$2.00Out of stock
- Blue Gatorade$2.00Out of stock
- Sweet Tea$2.00Out of stock
- Unsweet Tea$2.00Out of stock
- Kids Juice$1.00Out of stock
- Water$1.00Out of stock