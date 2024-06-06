Famfood
ORDER PICK UP **PLEASE CHOOSE LOCATION AND TIME***
- Body Balance Wellness Studio
Pickup Address: 101 E Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Tue.-Thur. 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Fri. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Sat. - Sun. Closed
- Crave Energy & Nutrition ***Must pick up by 2:00 PM***
Pickup Address: 1650 N FM 51, Unit 700, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon.-Fri. 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sun. Closed
- Vette's Fitness & Massage
Pickup Address: 307 W Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 24/7 for members
- JRobs Performance Training
Pickup Address: 3882 S US HWY 287, Unit 15 & Unit 16 ***Use the door on the right. A code will be sent to you to get into the building. Hours of Operation: 24/7
- Bridgeport: Valu-Rite Pharmacy
Pickup Address: 709 Woodrow Wilson Ray Cir, Bridgeport, TX 76426 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Paradise: GFC
Grace Fellowship Church Pickup Address: 2964 TX-114, Paradise, TX 76073 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Thurs. 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Fri. - Sat. Closed Sun. 8:00 AM - 1:30 PM
BYO Entree Options
- Bowl
Choice of 2 bases, topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.$10.75
- Salad
Choice of fresh greens topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.$12.75
- Wrap
12 inch tortilla filled with a main choice, 2 bases, 3 toppings, and 1 dressing or sauce for dipping.$10.75
Kids Meal
Famfood Faves
- FFF Cobb Salad
Romaine with a choice of chicken or turkey. Topped with our crispy bacon pieces, a boiled egg, red onions, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with Ranch and Balsamic.$14.25
- FFF Berry Bliss Salad
Spring Mix topped with turkey, our fresh berries, red onion, feta cheese, and sunflower seeds. Served with lite raspberry vinaigrette.$13.85OUT OF STOCK
- FFF Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine topped with chicken, double croutons, double parmesan, and fresh cracked black pepper. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.$12.75
- FFF Protein Packed Bowl
A bowl packed with brown rice, black beans, and spinach with your choice of steak or chicken. Topped with a boiled egg, bacon, broccoli, cheddar jack cheese, and sunflower seeds. Served with Ranch and Balsamic.$12.25OUT OF STOCK
- FFF Greek Bowl
A bowl packed with brown rice and spinach topped with chicken, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing.$11.80OUT OF STOCK
- FFF Fajita Burrito Bowl or Wrap
Your choice of a bowl or wrap. White rice and black beans with a choice of chicken or steak. Topped with our grilled fajita veggies, our roasted corn mix, shredded lettuce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of light sour cream, picante sauce, or salsa verde.$10.95
- FFF Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Regular Tortilla filled with Buffalo tossed grilled chicken, romaine, shredded carrot, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with buffalo sauce and ranch.$10.75
- FFF Turkey Caesar Wrap
Regular tortilla filled with romaine, turkey breast, croutons, parmesan, and fresh cracked black pepper. Served with our creamy caesar dressing.$10.75OUT OF STOCK
