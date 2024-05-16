Famfood
ORDER PICK UP **PLEASE CHOOSE LOCATION AND TIME***
- Body Balance Wellness Studio
Pickup Address: 101 E Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Tue.-Thur. 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Fri. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Sat. - Sun. Closed
- Crave Energy & Nutrition ***Must pick up by 2:00 PM***
Pickup Address: 1650 N FM 51, Unit 700, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon.-Fri. 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sun. Closed
- Vette's Fitness & Massage
Pickup Address: 307 W Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 24/7 for members
- JRobs Performance Training
Pickup Address: 3882 S US HWY 287, Unit 15 & Unit 16 ***Use the door on the right. A code will be sent to you to get into the building. Hours of Operation: 24/7
- Bridgeport: Valu-Rite Pharmacy
Pickup Address: 709 Woodrow Wilson Ray Cir, Bridgeport, TX 76426 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Paradise: GFC
Grace Fellowship Church Pickup Address: 2964 TX-114, Paradise, TX 76073 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Thurs. 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Fri. - Sat. Closed Sun. 8:00 AM - 1:30 PM
BYO Entree Options
- Bowl
Choice of 2 bases, topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.$10.75
- Salad
Choice of fresh greens topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.$12.75
- Wrap
12 inch tortilla filled with a main choice, 2 bases, 3 toppings, and 1 dressing or sauce for dipping.$10.75
Kids Meal
Famfood Faves
FFF Protein Packed Bowl
Weekly Featured
Bottled Drinks
