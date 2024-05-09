Famfood
- Body Balance Wellness Studio
Pickup Address: 101 E Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Tue.-Thur. 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Fri. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Sat. - Sun. Closed
- Crave Energy & Nutrition ***Must pick up by 2:00 PM***
Pickup Address: 1650 N FM 51, Unit 700, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon.-Fri. 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sun. Closed
- Vette's Fitness & Massage
Pickup Address: 307 W Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 24/7 for members
- JRobs Performance Training
Pickup Address: 3882 S US HWY 287, Unit 15 & Unit 16 ***Use the door on the right. A code will be sent to you to get into the building. Hours of Operation: 24/7
- Bridgeport: Valu-Rite Pharmacy
Pickup Address: 709 Woodrow Wilson Ray Cir, Bridgeport, TX 76426 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Paradise: GFC
Grace Fellowship Church Pickup Address: 2964 TX-114, Paradise, TX 76073 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Thurs. 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Fri. - Sat. Closed Sun. 8:00 AM - 1:30 PM
BYO Entree Options
- Bowl
Choice of 2 bases, topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.$10.75
- Salad
Choice of fresh greens topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.$12.75
- Wrap
12 inch tortilla filled with a main choice, 2 bases, 3 toppings, and 1 dressing or sauce for dipping.$10.75
Famfood Faves
- OUT OF STOCKFFF Asian Honey Garlic
Our Asian Honey Garlic Fav features our juicy chicken, crisp carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers sprinkled with sesame seeds and of course our sweet but savory honey garlic sauce.OUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKFFF CobbOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKFFF CaesarOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKFFF Protein PackedOUT OF STOCK
Kids Meal
Bottled Drinks
- OUT OF STOCKCokeOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKDiet CokeOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKSpriteOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKDr. PepperOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKYellow GatoradeOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKRed GatoradeOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlue GatoradeOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKSweet TeaOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKUnsweet TeaOUT OF STOCK$2.00
- OUT OF STOCKKids JuiceOUT OF STOCK$1.00
- OUT OF STOCKWaterOUT OF STOCK$1.00