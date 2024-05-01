Menu
ORDER PICK UP **PLEASE CHOOSE LOCATION AND TIME***
- Body Balance Wellness Studio
Pickup Address: 101 E Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Tue.-Thur. 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Fri. 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM
- Crave Energy & Nutrition ***Must pick up by 2:00 PM***
Pickup Address: 1650 N FM 51, Unit 700, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon.-Fri. 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sat. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Vette's Fitness & Massage
Pickup Address: 307 W Main St, Decatur, TX 76234 Hours of Operation: Mon. - Fri. 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM 24/7 for members
- JRobs Performance Training
Pickup Address: 3882 S US HWY 287, Unit 15 & Unit 16 ***Use the door on the right. A code will be sent to you to get into the building. Hours of Operation: 24/7
BYO Entree Options
- Bowl$10.75
Choice of 2 bases, topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.
- Salad$12.75
Choice of fresh greens topped with a main choice, 4 toppings, and 2 dressings or sauces.
- Wrap$10.75
12 inch tortilla filled with a main choice, 2 bases, 3 toppings, and 1 dressing or sauce for dipping.